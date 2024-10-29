Miraculous | 10/29/24

Cristina Vee (Ladybug) and Bryce Papenbrook (Cat Noir) reveal exciting updates about "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir."

Fans can expect new toys, Halloween costumes, and an upcoming console game, "Paris Under Siege," launching October 25.

A special Thanksgiving release, "Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time," will air on Disney Channel, along with the highly anticipated Season 6.

With thrilling new storylines, older characters, and new secrets, the season promises to be the best yet.

Vee and Papenbrook emphasize the show’s diverse characters and empowering themes for kids.