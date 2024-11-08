Miracle Flights, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing free air transportation for children needing critical medical care, is bringing Wine Flights, a unique wine-tasting event, to Downtown Summerlin on November 23.

Attendees will enjoy wine at seven tasting stations located by Lights for Flights signs, each featuring large, inspiring words that make for perfect photo ops.

Mark Brown, CEO of Miracle Flights, will be present, sharing the impactful stories of families like Meagan and her son Watson, who benefit from the organization’s services.

With tickets priced at just $50, Wine Flights invites the community to sip, socialize, and support a great cause.

All proceeds from the event directly benefit Miracle Flights, helping fund life-changing journeys for children and their families.

Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or simply looking for a fun evening out, this event promises a memorable experience for a meaningful cause.