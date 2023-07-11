Minus5º ICEBAR | 7/11/23

The LINQ Promenade invites guests to cool off at its 3rd annual Christmas in July event. The destination’s outdoor patio will transform into a winter wonderland with a life-sized snowman built with real snow, a live ice carving demonstration, live Christmas music by Troy Romzek, snow blowers and more.

Meanwhile, the inside of the ice attraction will feature interactive Christmas-themed ice sculptures, festive décor and staff donning Santa hats and holiday attire.

Marc Siebmann, Minus5º ICEBAR'S director of operations, and Daniel Rodriguez, who plays Santa Claus at the event, joined us to discuss more of what you can expect at this annual event.