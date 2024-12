Celebrity Chef Ming Tsai launches his new line of frozen favorites just in time for the holidays. Enjoy restaurant-quality Asian dishes at home with ease and make your own delicious traditions.

Perfect for holiday cravings or festive feasts, these frozen meals offer bold flavors and quick prep. Chef Ming Tsai ensures every bite is a celebration of taste and tradition.

For More Information, Visit: “Chef it Up” on YouTube.

To find these meals, visit your local: Kroger or Target.