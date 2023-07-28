Watch Now
Mineragua | 7/28/23

Chef and editor of "Mi Cultura" Jerlynn Torres joined us to showcase the beauty and richness that she incorporates into her food and drink recipes, inspired by her Mexican-American roots. #PaidForContent
Nothing says summer quite like a homemade sparkling drink. Whether you’re hosting a pool party or soirée, treat your guests to a drink or cocktail with fresh fruit, agave and sparkling water.

According to Jerlynn Torres, Latina private chef, sparkling water is becoming America's favorite mixer.

Jerlynn likes creating her own homemade drinks while adding a hint of heritage into the flavor. She joined us to share recipes that can be added to your list of drinks to make this summer.

