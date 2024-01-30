Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Million Dollar Mingle Luxury Experience | 1/30/24

Join AC Caswell, former NFL Alumni and CEO of Million Dollar Mingle, at the luxurious Million Dollar Mingle Luxury Experience event during Super Bowl weekend, raising funds for local charities. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 14:03:02-05

Las Vegas, get ready for an event that combines luxury, entertainment, and philanthropy.

AC Caswell, the former NFL Alumni and CEO of Million Dollar Mingle (MDM), invites you to the "Million Dollar Mingle Luxury Experience" during Super Bowl weekend. This exclusive event takes place on February 10th and 11th, 2024, at the Hildebrand Mansion Estate, aims to raise funds for local charities through the "We Fight For Life Causes" campaign.

This segment is sponsored by Million Dollar Mingle Luxury Experience

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo