Mike Saunders | 6/30/25

Planning for retirement isn’t just about saving money — it’s about building a plan that works for you. Scott Leonardi, founder of Complete Solutions, joined us to break down the key elements of a solid retirement strategy.

He says a good plan combines multiple income streams — think Social Security, pensions, personal savings, and investments — while factoring in inflation, healthcare, and longevity. The real secret? Personalization. Tailoring your retirement plan to match your lifestyle goals and risk comfort can make all the difference.

