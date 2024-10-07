Mikalah Gordon | 10/7/24

Las Vegas native Mikalah Gordon is making waves in her hometown!

The singer and comedian has landed a coveted singing residency at the Fontainebleau’s Nowhere Lounge, where fans can catch her performances Tuesday through Thursday at 8 p.m.

Alongside her residency, Gordon is waking up Vegas as a morning show co-host on 98.5 KLUC’s The Chet Buchanan Show, the very station she grew up listening to.

This October, she’s also hosting and performing at the Once Upon a Time Gala for Shadetree, in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event will take place on October 10th and aims to support those affected by domestic violence.

Learn more about Mikalah’s projects and where to catch her performances at Mikalahgordon.com.

SEO Tags: