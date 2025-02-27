Midea | 2/27/25

Midea America is transforming home appliances at KBIS 2025 with smart, user-friendly innovations.

The OneTouch AutoFill™ French Door Refrigerator simplifies hydration with an auto-sensing ice and water dispenser, while the 50/50 Flex™ Convertible Freezer/Refrigerator offers adaptable storage at the touch of a button.

These innovations are designed to make everyday life easier and more efficient.

Home design expert Kelly Edwards was live at the Midea booth, showcasing these must-see products.

Don’t miss the chance to experience how Midea is reimagining home appliances with practical, real-life solutions at the biggest kitchen and bath design event of the year.

This segment is paid for by Midea