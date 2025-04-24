Middle Child | 4/24/25

Middle Childis the perfect spot to savor upscale dining with a twist. Enjoy their famous prime rib served every night from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. during their Prime Rib Happy Hour, along with an array of appetizers and pastas.

Chef Michael Vitangeli takes viewers through some of the restaurant’s standout dishes, showcasing how Middle Child elevates classic comfort food with a refined touch. Whether you’re craving juicy prime rib or a delectable starter, Chef Mike has something to tempt every palate.

Treat yourself to a culinary experience like no other—visit Middle Child tonight!