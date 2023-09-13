Micki Free | 9/13/23

Micki Free, Grammy-winning guitarist, singer, songwriter, and member of Shalamar USA, joined us to talk about his new single and video, "We Are One," with our Morning Blend host Jessica Rosado. He wrote the song specifically for the World Culture Festival, an Olympic-scale, free-to-the-public unity celebration in Washington, DC, at The National Mall from September 29 - October 1. He is also continuing his Vegas first Monday's monthly residency at Backstage Bar & Billiards, "Micki Free's Vegas Jam." The first show is on October 2.