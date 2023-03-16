Michael's Angel Paws | 3/16/23

If you are looking for an experience that will leave you full of relaxation and want to get another dog, we have the perfect event for you. Michael’s Angel Paws is a local nonprofit that focuses on strengthening the human-animal bond through community dog training, Therapy Dog training, and Service Dog Training. They have teamed up with TruFusion once again to bring the community an hour of relaxation full of wet nose kisses and wagging tails with Michael’s Angel Paws Therapy Dogs, all sponsored by our friends at Clean Juice! This is an experience you don’t want to miss, and we have all the details!