Michael's Angel Paws | 12/3/24

Michael's Angel Paws, a local non-profit, is dedicated to spreading hope and positivity through their Service Dog, Therapy Dog, and Obedience Training programs.

Their mission is to help individuals in need, with the magic of dogs, enhancing lives every day.

With a focus on community support, Michael's Angel Paws has made a significant impact on those in need of assistance and emotional support.

Join the fun on December 7th for the Sagebrush and Mistletoe fundraiser, presented by Firelight Barn Dinner Show.

Enjoy an evening filled with delicious BBQ, festive music, and an exciting silent auction, all in support of this incredible organization.

Together, we can ensure the continuation of Michael's Angel Paws’ important work, providing life-changing support to the community.