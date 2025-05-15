Michael Yo | 5/15/25

Stand-up comedian Michael Yo is stepping into the spotlight in a whole new way—as the newest cast member of Mad Apple at New York-New York Hotel & Casino. Known for his sharp wit and infectious energy, Yo shares what fans can expect from the high-energy, late-night Cirque show that blends comedy, music, and acrobatics with a bold NYC edge.

From his ties to the Big Apple to how the opportunity came about, Michael talks about the thrill of performing in Mad Apple and how it stacks up to his stand-up gigs. If you’re looking for laughs and jaw-dropping talent, this is one Vegas show you don’t want to miss. Get tickets at CirqueDuSoleil.com/Mad-Apple.