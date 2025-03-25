Michael Yo | 3/25/25

Comedian Michael Yo is bringing non stop laughs to Las Vegas with his residency Michael Yo @ 6, live every Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 PM at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The LINQ. Known for his sharp wit and hilarious storytelling, Michael tours nationwide but calls Vegas home twice a week. Fans can grab tickets atMichaelYo.com for an unforgettable night of comedy. Can’t make it to the show? Check out his brand-new comedy special Snack Daddy, available for free on YouTube. While you're there, don’t miss The Yo Show podcast, where Michael breaks down the latest in pop culture with his signature humor.