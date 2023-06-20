Michael Ross Nugent | 6/20/23

If you have a love for the “Rat Pack” era and appreciate live music, you'll want to have this next performer on your radar.

Michael Ross Nugent, Las Vegas vocalist and entertainer, joined us to discuss his musical style, moving to Vegas from Buffalo, his upcoming show at the Italian American Club and more.

Michael is performing "A Tribute to Michael Buble" with a seven-piece band at the Italian American Club as a dinner show on Thursday, June 22. Doors open at 6 p.m., and there's a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $70 and include dinner and the show.