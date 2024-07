Singer-songwriter and "America’s Got Talent" champion Michael Grimm is bringing his soulfully-cool sounds to Club Madrid at Sunset Station on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for Michael Grimm are $25 plus applicable fees for general admission and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto stationcasinoslive.com or ticketmaster.com. Guests must be 21 years or older.