Michael Carbonaro | 6/26/23

Magician Michael Carbonaro is taking over Las Vegas once again with his limited engagement, "Michael Carbonaro: Live in Vegas” at the Penn & Teller Theater at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino from Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, July 2.

The television star conjures up a concoction of unbelievable magic, hysterical offbeat shenanigans and wonder for audiences of all ages.

Michael joined us to discuss how "Michael Carbonaro: Live in Vegas” features his "best hits," his television series, "The Carbonaro Effect," streaming on MAX and he performed a trick you won't believe until you see.

