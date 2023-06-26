Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Michael Carbonaro | 6/26/23

Michael Carbonaro returns to Rio All-Suite Hotel &amp; Casino starting May 25 with his limited engagement and new show, “Michael Carbonaro: Live in Vegas.”
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 16:30:10-04

Magician Michael Carbonaro is taking over Las Vegas once again with his limited engagement, "Michael Carbonaro: Live in Vegas” at the Penn & Teller Theater at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino from Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, July 2.

The television star conjures up a concoction of unbelievable magic, hysterical offbeat shenanigans and wonder for audiences of all ages.

Michael joined us to discuss how "Michael Carbonaro: Live in Vegas” features his "best hits," his television series, "The Carbonaro Effect," streaming on MAX and he performed a trick you won't believe until you see.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo