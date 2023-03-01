MGM Resorts International | 3/1/23

Jason Wooge of MGM Resorts International talks about the upcoming 14th annual St. Baldrick's day head-shaving event at New YorkNew York on Saturday, March 18. Jason has participated every year since New York-New York started the event. The celebrated event welcomes the Las Vegas community and local celebrities to raise funds for childhood cancer research efforts.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 15:13:37-05
