MGM Resorts International | 3/1/23

The St. Baldrick's day head-shaving event will be at New York-New York Las Vegas Hotel &amp; Casino on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 15:13:37-05

Jason Wooge of MGM Resorts International talks about the upcoming 14th annual St. Baldrick's day head-shaving event at New YorkNew York on Saturday, March 18. Jason has participated every year since New York-New York started the event. The celebrated event welcomes the Las Vegas community and local celebrities to raise funds for childhood cancer research efforts.

