MGA, Hasbro, Spinmaster, Jazwares | 7/8/25

Summer’s in full swing, and if your kids are bouncing off the walls already—don’t worry, help has arrived! Elizabeth Werner, one of the toy industry’s top experts, stops by with her favorite picks for outdoor play, water fun, and screen-free adventures. From cool construction kits to active gear that gets kids moving, she’s got the scoop on what’s trending this summer.

She also shares toys perfect for indoor downtime when it’s just too hot outside. Whether you’re planning pool days or cozy craft time, Elizabeth’s got options for every age and activity level. Tune in to get inspired and find out where to grab these goodies!

This segment was paid for by MGA, Hasbro, Spinmaster, Jazwares