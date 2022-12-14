MetLife Pet Insurance | 12/14/22

As the holiday season approaches, people are getting ready to celebrate with their friends and families – and, for many, that may also include the arrival or gifting of a new pet. MetLife Pet Insurance finds more than a third of pet parents have gifted a pet to a family member or friend! But there's a lot to consider when adding a pet to the family.

MetLife Pet Insurance joins us with some experts to share some tips and tricks on how to best add a furry friend to your family!

This segment is paid for by MetLife Pet Insurance