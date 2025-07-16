Metagenics | 7/16/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Board-certified MD and integrative health expert Dr. Taz joins us to reveal why gut health is the secret to whole-body wellness—and how to kick-start a routine that’ll keep you feeling great all year long.
Start Your Summer Reset by Listening to Your Gut
Posted

Summer fun can throw everything out of sync—travel, late nights, and indulgent meals can leave us feeling less than our best. According to Dr. Tasneem Bhatia, also known as Dr. Taz, the key to resetting your health isn’t about restriction—it starts with your gut.

A board-certified MD and host of the “whole plus” podcast, Dr. Taz explains how our gut acts as the body’s control center, impacting everything from immunity to energy levels.

She shares simple ways to improve gut health, from gut-friendly meals and movement to a powerhouse probiotic-plus-multivitamin combo she recommends for daily support.

