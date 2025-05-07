Metagenics| 5/7/25

BodyMay is Women’s Health Month, and we’re opening up the conversation about something many women face but often don’t discuss: hormonal imbalance. From mood swings to brain fog, fatigue, and more, nearly 70% of women admit they don’t know where to begin when it comes to tackling hormone-related issues. Dr. Amy Shah joined us with expert advice and actionable steps to start feeling better today.

Dr. Amy breaks down what hormone imbalance really means, common symptoms, and key lifestyle changes that support balance—like prioritizing sleep, adding daily movement, and reaching for nutrient-rich snacks. She also shares her go-to supplements and what to look for when choosing the right ones. With new survey findings and a message of empowerment, Dr. Amy’s tips are a must-hear this May.

This segment was paid for by Metagenics