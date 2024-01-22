Watch Now
Mesquite Gaming Balloon Fest | 1/22/24

Posted at 10:27 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 13:27:49-05

Mesquite Gaming, the proud owner of CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, announces the return of the Mesquite Balloon Festival. Set to take place over the weekend of January 26th-28th, this family-friendly event promises three days filled with more than 35 colorful hot air balloons.

As the sun sets, the magic continues with the Night Glow – Candlestick Show, where the balloons light up the night sky in a mesmerizing display of colors and patterns, offering a truly unique and captivating experience.

For more information, click here.

