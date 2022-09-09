Watch Now
Mesquite Gaming | 9/8/22

Mesquite Gaming will be hosting a 3-day Rib Fest at the CasaBlanca Resort starting September 9th - 11th.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09

Christian Adderson, Assistant General Manager at CasaBlanca walks us through on what to expect at the 3-day CasaBlanca Resort Rib Fest. Some of the country's best barbecue vendors will be cooking up delicious ribs and barbecue in addition to fun tailgating games, alongside a beer garden, kid-friendly activities, daily eating contests, and live entertainment. The Rib Fest starts on Friday and runs through Sunday.

The times are:

  • Friday 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This Segment is paid for by Mesquite Gaming

