Mesquite Gaming | 9/8/22

Christian Adderson, Assistant General Manager at CasaBlanca walks us through on what to expect at the 3-day CasaBlanca Resort Rib Fest. Some of the country's best barbecue vendors will be cooking up delicious ribs and barbecue in addition to fun tailgating games, alongside a beer garden, kid-friendly activities, daily eating contests, and live entertainment. The Rib Fest starts on Friday and runs through Sunday.

The times are:



Friday 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This Segment is paid for by Mesquite Gaming