Mesquite Gaming | 8/30/23

The 6th Annual 2023 CasaBlanca Rib Fest returns from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10. For the first time, the 3-day family fun event will be held inside our remodeled 9,000 sq. ft. Grand Ballroom to eliminate any weather concerns. Some of the country’s best barbecue vendors return in a top-notch cooking competition, serving delicious ribs and meats. In addition, attendees will enjoy fun tailgating games, daily eating contests, a live DJ, and delicious dessert treats from Sin City Kettle Corn. The CasaBlanca Rib Fest is free to attend and open to the public.

