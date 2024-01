MeetKai, a newer company in the AI and virtual experiences space, is set to make waves with its newly formed partnership with TripAdvisor and the NBA Players Association.

They're showcase a fully immersive experience where NBA fans can personalize lifelike 3D avatars, engage with fellow fans, explore a virtual retail environment, and even try on merchandise before making real purchases, all with the convenience of direct home delivery.

This segment is sponsored by CES Media