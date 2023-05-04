Maternal Health Week | 5/4/23

When a mom feels sad, it is often brushed under the rug as baby blues, but it could be something more like postpartum depression and she may need to seek treatment. Dr. Tiffany Smith, integrative and functional psychiatric nurse practitioner, joined us to discuss how to distinguish between the two.
Posted at 1:17 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 16:17:36-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.