MasterCraft | 5/21/25

Boating is a summertime staple in Las Vegas, and National Boating Safety Week (May 17–23) is the perfect time for a refresher. MasterCraft’s Bruce Nelson joins us with tips to help boaters stay safe while soaking up the sun.

First things first—wear a US Coast Guard approved life jacket, especially for kids under 12. Always check your gear, the boat, and weather conditions before you hit the water. Brush up on local laws, take a safety course, and don’t forget to pack smart—hydration, sun protection, and the right equipment make all the difference. Safe boating means more time for making memories!

