Marufuku Ramen | 2/5/2025

Las Vegas food lovers have a new must-visit spot for authentic Japanese cuisine—Marufuku Ramen.

Brittany Clark-Rentenbach, Director of Business Development at Scale by 3, share how the restaurant’s signature Hakata-style Tonkotsu ramen is made with ultra-thin artisanal noodles, tender cha-shu pork, and a rich, creamy pork broth that’s been perfected over time.

With a new location at The Bend, locals and visitors can now enjoy Marufuku’s famous ramen and Japanese appetizers.

The team brings the tradition and craftsmanship of true Hakata-style ramen to Las Vegas, offering an experience that transports diners straight to Japan.

From steaming bowls of Tonkotsu ramen to delicious small bites, this is a can’t-miss culinary destination.