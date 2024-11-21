Marsha Warfield | 11/21/24

Marsha Warfield, the celebrated comedian known for her sharp wit and captivating stage presence, will be performing at the world-famous Comedy Cellar at the Rio Hotel & Casino through November 24.

Fans can enjoy her set alongside fellow comedians Chris Clarke, Matt Kirshen, Gabriel Rutledge, and Mark Cohen.

This renowned comedy club brings a piece of New York’s iconic Greenwich Village to the Vegas strip, featuring the same intimate, high-energy environment.

With its unique “showcase format,” the Comedy Cellar has become a must-see for comedy lovers.

Audiences can expect a dynamic experience with a series of hilarious sets from top-tier comedians.

Whether you’re new to the comedy scene or a seasoned fan, this is an unforgettable evening of laughs that you won’t want to miss.