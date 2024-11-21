Marsha Warfield | 11/21/24

Watch Now
Comedian Marsha Warfield will perform at the Comedy Cellar at the Rio Hotel &amp; Casino through November 24. Known for its intimate vibe and showcase format, the Comedy Cellar is the place to be.
Marsha Warfield, the celebrated comedian known for her sharp wit and captivating stage presence, will be performing at the world-famous Comedy Cellar at the Rio Hotel & Casino through November 24.

Fans can enjoy her set alongside fellow comedians Chris Clarke, Matt Kirshen, Gabriel Rutledge, and Mark Cohen.

This renowned comedy club brings a piece of New York’s iconic Greenwich Village to the Vegas strip, featuring the same intimate, high-energy environment.

With its unique “showcase format,” the Comedy Cellar has become a must-see for comedy lovers.

Audiences can expect a dynamic experience with a series of hilarious sets from top-tier comedians.

Whether you’re new to the comedy scene or a seasoned fan, this is an unforgettable evening of laughs that you won’t want to miss.

