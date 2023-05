In honor of Cinco De Mayo, actor Mark Wahlberg visited a Las Vegas On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina location to showcase the tequila brand he’s invested in.

Flecha Azul Tequila was founded by first-generation Mexican-American professional golfer Abraham Ancer and Mexican-born entrepreneur Aron Marque.

On The Border’s menu also features a premium margarita called the “Marky Marg” using the tequila.

Wahlberg is no stranger to Las Vegas. The actor made Summerlin his new home back in 2022.