Mark OToole | 3/2/22

'The Mark OToole Variety Show' is coming to Sun City Anthem’s Freedom Hall 300 seat theater! Catch it every 1st & 3rd Wednesday each month at 3 PM. The first show is Wednesday, March 2. Tickets are only $8 and you can get them by calling the box office at (702) 614-5865.
'The Mark OToole Variety Show'
Posted at 10:48 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 13:48:49-05
