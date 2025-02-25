MarioCare | 2/25/25

Navigating Medicare can be overwhelming, especially when turning 65. Mario Villalpando, President of MarioCare, breaks down the essentials, including when to sign up and how to avoid penalties.

Understanding Medicare Part A, B, C, and D is crucial to making informed healthcare decisions.

MarioCare and the Medicare Resource Center provide valuable guidance on enrollment periods and future events to help seniors get the coverage they need.

Tune in to learn how to make the right Medicare choices for your health and financial well-being.

This segment is paid for by MarioCare