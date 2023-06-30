Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Mario Armstrong | Moen, Procter & Gamble’s Zevo and Govee | 6/30/23

If you're planning on spending a lot of time outside or in your backyard this summer, here are some products to keep you free of bug bites, your grass nice and outdoor space bright. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 14:59:20-04

Now that we are in the heat of summer and spending a lot of time outdoors and in our backyards, Mario Armstrong, digital lifestyle expert, joined us to share a handful of cool trending products that you’ll want to have this season. Take a look at them below:

Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller & Smart Wireless Soil Sensors

Zevo On-Body Mosquito and Tick Repellent

Govee Outdoor String Lights H1

For more information tips from him visit, InTheNews.TV.

This segment is paid for by Moen, Procter & Gamble’s Zevo and Govee

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo