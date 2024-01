Get ready for the ultimate tech showcase as CES 2024. Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong, is here to unveil five remarkable tech trends that will dominate the electronics and gadgets landscape in the coming year. From LG's UltraGear OLED Dual Mode Gaming Monitor, to ECOVACS' DEEBOT X2 COMBO, and Moen's Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff, CES 2024 is brimming with innovation.

This segment is sponsored by LG Electronics, ECOVACS Robotics, Moen, Govee and Laifentech.com