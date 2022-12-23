Watch Now
Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation | 12/23/22

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation receives a record-breaking gift to help children of military parents! #PaidForContent
Posted at 9:54 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 12:54:41-05

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation received the largest gift in its history when Fred Smith, founder and chairman of FedEx recently donated a recording-breaking 65 million dollars. The donation bolsters the mission set forth by MCSF of providing funding towards much-needed access to education for the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen attending post-high school, undergraduate, and career and technical education programs in all 50 states. This gift will make a significant, life-changing impact on thousands of military families.

