Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation | 12/23/22

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation received the largest gift in its history when Fred Smith, founder and chairman of FedEx recently donated a recording-breaking 65 million dollars. The donation bolsters the mission set forth by MCSF of providing funding towards much-needed access to education for the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen attending post-high school, undergraduate, and career and technical education programs in all 50 states. This gift will make a significant, life-changing impact on thousands of military families.

This segment is paid for by The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation