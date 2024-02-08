Watch Now
Margo Burr | 2/8/23

"Las Vegas Morning Blend" host, Jessica Rosado chat with Lifestyle Expert Margo Burr. Margo brings you a selection of gift ideas, from luxurious wearable towels and no-show socks to hilarious card games and more.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 13:50:05-05

Looking for the ideal Valentine's or Galentine's Day gift?

Margo Burr, a seasoned lifestyle expert, has handpicked a range of presents to suit every taste. From Toga Towel's hands-free wearable towel to Invisasox's no-show socks, there's something for everyone on your list.

Inject some fun into your celebrations withSERVD Cards, a hilarious real-life card game, or add a touch of style to any space with LetterFolk'sexquisite tile mats.

For pet lovers, Tractive Pets offers GPS health and pet trackers, and keep your activewear fresh and clean with USE ACTIVE's specialized active wear laundry detergent.

This segment is paid for by B7 Media Relations

