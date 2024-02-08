Margo Burr | 2/8/23

Looking for the ideal Valentine's or Galentine's Day gift?

Margo Burr, a seasoned lifestyle expert, has handpicked a range of presents to suit every taste. From Toga Towel's hands-free wearable towel to Invisasox's no-show socks, there's something for everyone on your list.

Inject some fun into your celebrations withSERVD Cards, a hilarious real-life card game, or add a touch of style to any space with LetterFolk'sexquisite tile mats.

For pet lovers, Tractive Pets offers GPS health and pet trackers, and keep your activewear fresh and clean with USE ACTIVE's specialized active wear laundry detergent.

This segment is paid for by B7 Media Relations