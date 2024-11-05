Maren Wade | 11/5/24

Maren Wade takes the stage with her highly anticipated cabaret, Confessions of a Showgirl, at Myron's in The Smith Center on Nov. 6.

Known for her witty Las Vegas Weekly column, Wade shares her unfiltered tales from her life as a Las Vegas showgirl, diving into the quirky, heartfelt moments behind the glitz and glam.

Backed by a live band directed by Keith Thompson, this 75-minute show promises unforgettable storytelling and world-class music.

Expect stories that range from the hilarious—like getting stuck in a giant birthday cake—to the surreal, such as her encounters with icons like Mariah Carey and Wayne Newton.

Directed by Sarah Lowe, "Confessions of a Showgirl" brings Wade’s unique charm and humor to life, blending her experiences with a touch of showbiz magic.

Audiences will leave with a newfound appreciation for the life of a modern-day showgirl, all while enjoying an evening of laughter, music, and heart.