March First Friday | 3/5/25

Corey Fagan, Executive Director of the First Friday Foundation, and featured artist Juan Muniz joined us to discuss how First Friday supports the local arts community and raised awareness for Mental Health. The First Friday Foundation showcases local artists while also promoting mental health initiatives through the ARTUOK? program, using art as a platform for dialogue and support.

Fagan shared how the event continued to bring the community together, and Muniz discussed his work and involvement in ARTUOK?. The interview highlighted the importance of mental health awareness and how art served as a powerful tool for healing and conversation.

