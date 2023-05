Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will welcome global soccer heavyweights this summer, as two of the world’s most supported clubs, England’s Manchester United and Germany’s Borussia Dortmund will face off on Sunday, July 30 at 6 p.m.

Karl-Heinz Riedle, Dortmund legendary soccer player, and Denis Irwin, Manchester United legendary soccer player joined us ahead of the big game.

