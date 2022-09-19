Watch Now
Mama Rabbit Mexcal + Tequila Bar | 9/16/22

Mamma Rabbit will be celebrating Mexican Independence Day with specialty cocktails, food and live entertainment at Park MGM. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:52 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 15:52:50-04

Senior Beverage Manager at Mama Rabbit Mezcal + Tequila Bar, Lisa Silvani, is in studio to teach JJ how to make drinks in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. Mama Rabbit will offer two specialty cocktail drinks; Don Julio Valley Mule and Don Julio Spicy Mama's Margarita. They're offering a 14 piece band for live entertainment, alongside select items off the menu like Chicken Al Pastor tacos, Beef Barbacoa Nachos and more.

Celebration starts Sept. 16 and runs from 6 p.m. - 2 a.m.

