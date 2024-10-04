Makers & Music | 10/4/24

Tivoli Village is bringing creativity and music together with its Makers & Music event series.

Taking place on Fridays, October 4, 11, and 18, the event features the Makers Hive Market, showcasing a variety of local artisans, craft stations, and eateries. Guests can also enjoy live performances from local bands, including the Morgan Mann Duo, Jan Jan & The Gentlemen, and the Lexi Pifer Trio.

Set in the scenic Piazza, the event offers a vibrant atmosphere for all ages.

Tivoli Village’s General Manager, Andrea Blue, and musician Matt Morgan will be on hand to talk about what visitors can expect this season.

For more information, visit tivolivillagelv.com.