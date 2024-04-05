Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada | 4/5/25

Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada invites you to participate in the 23rd annual Walk For Wishes, presented by Allegiant, taking place at Town Square Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27. This beloved event, made possible by presenting sponsor Allegiant and platinum sponsors Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers and Dimopolous Law Firm, aims to bring hope and joy to children facing critical illnesses. Walk for Wishes is the largest walk in the valley, featuring a scenic 5K route and an uplifting opening ceremony commencing at 8 a.m., followed by the walk at 8:30 a.m.

