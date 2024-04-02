Watch Now
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas | 4/2/24

"Las Vegas Morning Blend" hosts, Elliott Bambrough and Jessica Rosado chat with Gabriel Hewitt, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, introduces the latest wax figure of J Balvin, featuring a vibrant "Vibras" ethos and authentic GUESS outfit.
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas is thrilled to announce the debut of the new J Balvin wax figure, crafted by the talented team of artists to capture the essence of the global music sensation.

This exciting unveiling coincides with the dual city launch of J Balvin's latest wax figures, with Madame Tussauds locations in both Vegas and New York showcasing the Colombian superstar. The Las Vegas figure embodies J Balvin's signature "Vibras" ethos, complete with an authentic GUESS outfit inspired by his 2019 Coca Cola Fest performance in Mexico City.

