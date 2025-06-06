Watch Now
Macy's| 6/6/25

Join Kia Jones and Joseph Rivera as they unveil the newest Macy’s Backstage inside the Fashion Show store—packed with deals, style, and excitement!
Macy’s Backstage Grand Opening at Fashion Show
Macy’s is bringing even more style and savings to the Las Vegas Strip! This Saturday, June 7th, the brand-new Macy’s Backstage opens inside the Macy’s Fashion Show store. Events will run from 10AM to 5PM, and it’s all about celebrating with fun, fashion, and fantastic finds.

Kia Jones, Events Coordinator, and Director Joseph Rivera joined us to share what shoppers can expect—from exclusive deals to surprises throughout the day. Whether you're looking for the latest trends or budget-friendly basics, it’s all happening backstage. Don’t miss your chance to experience Macy’s newest retail destination right in the heart of Vegas!

