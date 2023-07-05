M Resort Spa Casino | 7/5/23

Grammy Winning Hip Hop Artist T.I. will open the M Resort Spa Casino' Pool Concert Series on Saturday, July 8 with special guest Young Dro.

T.I. has released 11 studio albums, with seven reaching the top five on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. He is known for his hits, including Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits “Whatever You Like” and “Live Your Life” (featuring Rihanna). T.I. is one of the few artists who topped himself with another No. 1 hit holding the top two positions.

Along with acting performances and his reality show, T.I. was a judge with Chance the Rapper and Cardi B for Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow, a 10-part talent search for the next big hip hop artist that aired in 2019.

M Pool, M Resort’s all-ages Resort Pool, is a 100,000-square-foot venue with two 5,460-square-foot heated, infinity edge pools and two large whirlpool hot tubs surrounded by lush palm trees and tropical landscaping. With a depth of 3½ feet at its deepest and a nine-inch wading pool on each end, M Pool welcomes guests of all ages. M Pool is the ultimate getaway and a premiere locals destination, featuring upgraded amenities including 17 deluxe day beds, 13 private V.I.P. cabanas. Concert goers can enjoy the pool throughout the entire evening, even when the artists are performing on stage.

Doors to M Pool will open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 with DJ Josh Bliss, while Young Dro will begin at 8 p.m. with T.I. hitting the stage at approximately 9 p.m.

For more information on M Resort Spa Casino’s events and promotions and to purchase tickets for T.I. starting at $30.

This segment is paid for by M Resort Spa Casino