Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Lysol LAVA and ScotchBlue| 5/13/25

Lifestyle Expert Jeannette Kaplun shares her favorite seasonal picks to help you freshen up your home this spring—from everyday cleaning with Lysol to simple DIY upgrades using Scotch products!
Posted
and last updated

Spring is here, and that means it’s time to give your home a seasonal refresh! Lifestyle Expert Jeannette Kaplun joined the show to share her top picks to help you clean up and spruce up with ease.

First up: Lysol. It’s a trusted go-to for keeping your home clean and your family healthy—especially during allergy season. Jeannette recommends starting your spring refresh with a deep clean to set the stage for the rest of your projects.

For fun, easy upgrades around the house, she loves Scotch products. From hanging seasonal decor to organizing your space, they make DIY feel totally doable. With the right tools, your spring refresh can be simple, satisfying, and totally stylish! 

This segment was paid for by Lysol LAVA and ScotchBlue

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo