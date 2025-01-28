Lyons PR | 1/28/25

Tax season kicks off on January 27, and this year, millions of Americans can breathe a sigh of relief thanks to the expanded IRS Direct File tool.

Designed to streamline the tax filing process, Direct File offers a cost-free solution that eliminates the need for third-party software.

With over 32 million households now eligible, filing taxes has never been quicker or easier.

The average American spends $160 and nine hours preparing taxes each year. With Direct File, you can save both time and money while ensuring you access all the tax credits you qualify for.

Adam Ruben, Vice President of the Economic Security Project, highlights how this expansion brings much-needed simplicity to a traditionally stressful process.

This segment is paid for by Lyons PR