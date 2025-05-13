Lyft | 5/13/25

America is going Silver—and with that comes a new set of challenges for older adults, including how to stay mobile. Each year, 600,000 people give up their keys due to vision, hearing, or reflex decline. Today, 1 in 5 older adults no longer drives.

Audrey Liu, EVP of Rider Experience at Lyft, joined the show to share how the company is helping. Their new feature makes it easier for seniors—and their loved ones—to schedule rides, stay connected, and maintain independence.

With added simplicity, safety, and support, this new initiative is designed to combat isolation and give older adults a ride back to social connection. It’s smart, timely, and just what aging America needs.

This segment was paid for by Lyft